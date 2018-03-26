The chairman of the Nigeria Wrestling Referee Association, Yusuf Usman, has been appointed as the only African referee to officiate at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia.

The Bauchi-born official was also the only Nigerian referee invited to officiate at 2015 All Africa Games in Congo.

Usman expressed his delight over the appointment.

“This is great news not only to me but the Nigeria Wrestling Federation,” he said.

“It calls for more work from me and I promise to always be a good ambassador of Nigeria.

“The 2018 African Championships was a litmus test and I’m ready to get on the mat to officiate at highly ranked events.”

Usman was awarded best judge at the 2015 Africa Championship held in Alexandria, Egypt.

He got upgraded after a coaching course organised by the United World Wrestling (UWW).

The XXI Commonwealth Games starts on April 4.