Steve Smith has stepped down from his captaincy of the Rajasthan Royals over the ball-tampering scandal, the IPL says.

Smith quit as Australia team captain yesterday for the remainder of the third Test against South Africa.

It follows his admission, along with other senior players, that they conspired to change the condition of the ball to try to gain an advantage on Saturday.

The Royals said Smith had stood down to enable the team to prepare for the start of the Indian Premier League “without the ongoing distractions”.