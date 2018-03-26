Former undisputed World Heavyweight Champion Mike Tyson has hinted he could stage a return to the World Wrestling Entertainment after his last appearance in 2010.

Tyson revealed this to WWE.com at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards at the weekend.

The boxing legend made headlines in 1998 when he helped Stone Cold Steve Austin beat Shawn Michaels for the WWE title as a special enforcer at WrestleMania 14.

He returned as the guest host of RAW 12 years later when he knocked Chris Jericho out.

When quizzed about if he would stage a comeback, Tyson said he would love to.

“I’m always willing to come back, I love the WWE.”