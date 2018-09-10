Ten Nigerian players are to depart the country on September 21 to participate in the 43rd World Chess Olympiad, taking place in Batumi, Georgia from September 23 to October 6.

The Media Officer of the Nigeria Chess Federation (NCF), Babatunde Ogunsiku, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Monday.

“We hope that our players in the male category will achieve an unprecedented 2,400 plus rating points and win in the category they find themselves.

He named the male players as Bomo Kigigha, Adu Oladapo Adu, Oluwafemi Balogun and Bunmi Olape, among others.

Ogunsiku also named players in the female category as Precious Agbazue, Oluwaseun Asssa, Chinyere Ehirim, Deborah Akintoye and Eloho Ogbiyoyo.

“A good performance at the Olympiad will help to gain points and a certain percentage of performance helps to achieve title in the tournament,’’ the media officer said.

The 43rd Chess Olympiad is organised by the Fédération Internationale des Échecs.

About 4,000 people from 139 countries are to participate in the Olympiad.