APC chieftain predicts imminent power shift in Southeast

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Chambalin Okechukwu Adiaso, has predicted an imminent power shift in states in the South-East geopolitical zone, especially Abia, Enugu, Ebonyi and Anambra, following recent mass defection of prominent politicians from the zone to the APC.

He also stated that the on-going mass movement of eminent Igbo political leaders from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling APC was an endorsement of the administration of the President Muhammadu Buhari.

Adiaso, who spoke with journalists in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, said with the recent joining of the APC by former Senate President, Senator Ken Nnamani, the floodgate of political re-alignment had been thrown open and the result would be a sweeping victory for the ruling party in the 2019 general elections.

The APC chieftain stated the history of political alignments in the country had always favoured an affiliation of South Eastern and Northern politicians, especially with respect to producing the president of the country.

The Abia State-born politician declared he was not surprised, therefore, to see a mass movement of Igbos to the APC, being the ruling party at the federal level.

Adiaso said that blackmail by members of the PDP that the APC Federal Government was not benefitting the common man in the country had failed, adding that the false story that the APC administration was a northern government had equally been debunked as political awareness had spread to the electorate in the grassroots.

He commended the Buhari administration for working hard to stabilize the economy as the stepping stone to setting the country on the path to economic breakthrough, noting that his three-point economic agenda was on course despite the current recession.