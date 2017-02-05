APC disagrees with Bayelsa govt over claims of non-involvement in N3bn car loan deal

Advertisement

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Sunday, disagreed with Bayelsa State Government following its denial of any involvement in the purported N3billion loan approval by the State Government for the acquisition of Cars for State legislators, Political Appointees and Police, saying the claims of the State Government is a sign of double speak.

‎The Bayelsa State Government had through a statement issued by the Chief Press Secetary to the Governor, Mr. Daniel Markson-Iworiso, dismissed the claim of House of Assembly loan approval as untrue,

According to the State Government, though there was an undisclosed arrangment to procure vehicles for the State legislators and Assembly members, the arrangement is based on hire purchase and the payment for the vehicles will spread over a long period of time with monthly deductions from beneficiary allowances.

“it has bought official cars for political appointees as alleged by some media reports, pointing out that, there is no truth whatsoever in the report and it should be disregarded.”

“The purchase of said vehicles only covered the State owned security outfit ‘Operation Doo Akpo’ to rejuvenate and boost its functions and improve security in the State, especially within Yenagoa and its environs.”

“The payment for the vehicles, which has been spread over a long period of time will be deducted monthly from the beneficiaries, as against the widely spread notion that, the Government has dished out Three Billion Naira to buy official cars for assembly members and political appointees.”

“The Government is not in a good financial standing to buy cars for the use of its functionaries, stressing that, even the state Governor has remained with the same set of vehicles that were procured in 2012/13, and no arrangement has been made to buy new cars, in view of the state of the finances of the Government.”

“As lawmakers and like their counterparts at the Federal level and other States, they need cars to function and perform their duties as representatives of the people, stressing that, it has always been the practice and not new to Bayelsa.”

“Governor Seriake Dickson is commited to running a transparent system, where the welfare of workers and the citizenry remains top most priority. It is therefore not true that government is owing six months salary of workers, as alleged in some of the media reports, rather government is making conscious efforts to clear all outstanding salaries and has even gone ahead to pay in full the salary for the month of January.”

The statement advised the media and persons spreading the unfounded rumour to cross-check their facts for the overall interest of the Government, the workers and the entire people of the State.

Advertisement

But the leadership of the APC, in a statement signed the Bayelsa APC publicity secretary, Fortune Panebi, said though the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has been mute and intimidated over the ill treatment meted out to its members by the state government.

According to the statement” the state government has undermined the constitutional rights of workers and labour laws as far as salary payment is concerned, which said the governor, Seriake Dickson, has made pronouncement which displays his deliberate shying away from his responsibility to pay workers.”

“The recent move by Governor Seriake Dickson has posed a dangerous and downward trend for the survival of Bayelsans. Dickson has approached the Bayelsa State Assembly to approve N3 billion for the purchase of some official vehicles for his over eight commissioners, aides, and other political office holders who are not productive because they are his cronies.”

“This is another sheer wastage of taxpayers’ money on persons who do not contribute to the development of the state. This is another ploy by the governor to settle those who did the dirty job for him to be governor.”

“We want the world to know that this same governor has placed workers on half salary over one year and still owe them, and no effort to start full salary payment is being made. This also includes pensioners who are not paid their gratuity and salary for over two years.”

“He has remained insensitive to the plight of workers and has been deducting their salaries. We are opposed to the move for the approval of N3bn and yet workers are in hardship, misery and frustration as many cannot feed their families, pay their house rents, take their sick to hospital, pay children and wards’ school fees, some have developed hypertension and other terminal diseases.”

“With this some workers victimised by the government on deductions made from their salaries for coming late or being absent from work for a day or two.”

Meanwhile, the statement also called on national leadership of NLC to wade into these issues and save the Bayelsa State members of the union since the state chapter has failed them and cannot oppose what the government plans to do and has done.

“It is unfortunate that the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Bayelsa State Chapter, has failed the Bayelsan worker by not intervening to rescue the workers and pensioners whom they have left in the cold to face all sorts of oppressions and ungodly actions from the government.”

“We there urge the national leadership of NLC with all urgency to come to Bayelsa State and intervene in the situation workers in the state find themselves because is very pathetic and precarious. We don’t want things to get out of hand than as it is now”, the statement added.