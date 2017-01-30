Pastor Ize-Iyamu, others testify at Edo guber election tribunal

Advertisement

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the September 28, 2016 governorship election in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, on Monday testified at the Edo State Election Petitions Tribunal.

Pastor Ize-Iyamu told the tribunal to declare him winner of the election because he scored the highest number of lawful votes cast in the election.

He gave his testimony in the ongoing hearing in the petition filed by the PDP and Pastor Ize-Iyamu against the declaration of Godwin Obaseki of the All Progressive Congress (APC) as winner of the election.

During cross examination by defence counsels, Pastor Ize-Iyamu said he was not challenging results in all the polling units where Obaseki was declared winner.

He told the tribunal that his agents reported to him what happened at various polling units across the state.

He stated that he relied his deposition on documentary evidence and not hearsay.

The PDP candidate informed the tribunal that he did not sign or prepare the materials he tendered as evidence.

He said all the facts in his affidavits were correct.

Another witness called by the PDP, Mr. Anthony Lawani, said he was the PDP collation agent in Ward One, Akonofua-Edo local government area of the state.

Lawani told the tribunal that he monitored what happened in all the polling units in the Ward through phone calls.