We will rescue Nigeria from APC – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has vowed to “rescue” Nigeria from what it described as the incompetence of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2019.

The party stated this on Thursday in Abuja during its expanded caucus meeting, attended by some of its governors and other key stakeholders.

Senate Minority Leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio, set the ball rolling when he declared that about 20 serving senators of the ruling APC would be joining the PDP in the days ahead.

Also, the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, said those that defected from PDP to APC in the South East have no electoral value and that they are joining the APC for contracts and employment opportunities.

“For my brothers and sisters from the South East who are defecting from PDP to APC, our people know the electoral value of each and everyone of us.

“We should allow them get the contract they are looking for and to get employment they are looking for. At the appropriate time we will know who is who in the South East. There is nothing to worry about, we are completely in control,” Ekweremadu stated.

The party leaders said they are repositioning the PDP to be much more vibrant to play the role of main opposition party in the country.

Two governors and six deputy governors, as well as members of the Board of Trustees (BoT) and National Assembly caucus attended the meeting.

The meeting, which was presided over by Chairman of the National Caretaker Committee, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, witnessed a large turnout of members.

The Chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum, Mr. Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State, said the entire country is tired of the APC and are yearning for another change.