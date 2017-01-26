Makarfi insists A’Court ruling will end PDP crisis

Advertisement

Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), led by the Caretaker Committee, have met with state governors and lawmakers from the party with a view to rescuing the PDP from collapse.

In his opening remarks, the Chairman of the committee, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, noted that the leadership crisis rocking the party would soon be put to rest.

An Appeal Court in Port Harcourt is expected to deliver judgement on the leadership case involving the Senator Ali Modu Sheriff and Senator Makarfi led factions of the PDP.

Advertisement

The two factions have said that the judgement would be the end of internal litigation in the party.

Senator Makarfi said the caretaker committee was hopeful that the judgement at the Court of Appeal on the matter would be just and fast.

The Senate Minority Leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has advised the leaders of the party to put their house in order, so as not to lose in future elections as it has experienced in recent times.