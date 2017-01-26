PDP slams Gov. Okorocha over Imo Air

Advertisement

The Imo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has berated Governor Rochas Okorocha over his floating of Imo Airlines, describing the step as not only ill-conceived, but a further waste of dwindling resources of the state.

The party also alleged that the Imo Airline is part of logistics of Governor Okorocha’s for his Presidential campaign for 2019.

The PDP urged President Mohammadu Buhari to immediately ground the airline and return the proceeds to the empty state coffers.

In a statement signed by State Secretary of the party, Nze Ray Emeana, on Thursday, it says, “The attention of the Peoples Democratic Party, Imo State has been drawn to reports in the media on the purported procurement and inauguration of “IMO Airline”, by Governor Rochas Okorocha at the Sam Mbakwe International Airport, Owerri.

“This is not only another fraud but to serve the bogus 2019 political ambition of Governor Okorocha”.

The statement further read ,”Imolites are not only in rude shock on the “inauguration of the airline” but also on the blatant lies by Governor Okorocha that wherein he claimed that, “Imo was not affected by the much-talked about

recession in the country because some people might wonder why the state should dabble into airline business in time of recession because the state has cleared arrears of pension and has paid salaries up to December 2016.”

The party said Nigerians are aware that Governor Okorocha has sacked over 100 civil servants as a result of economic recession and that pensioners and civil servants in Imo State are owed 77 months and salary arrears respectively.

“There’s alarming unemployment among youths and total collapse of infrastructure while there’s no functional education or health system in all the 27 local government of the state.

“While records show that Governor Okorocha has received on behalf of Imo State, over N150 Billion between January to December 2016 in internally generated Revenue, federal allocation, ecological funds, 13% derivation, local government allocation, bailout funds and recently the Paris Club Debt Cancellation deductions, yet there is no trace of these funds in any sector of the state.”