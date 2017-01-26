20 APC Senators set to join PDP – Akpabio

Advertisement

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has vowed to kick out the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from power in 2019.

The party stated this on Thursday in Abuja during its expanded caucus meeting, attended by some governors and other key stakeholders.

Senate Minority Leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio, who first spoke, disclosed that about 20 serving senators of the ruling APC would be joining the PDP in matter of days.

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, said those that defected from PDP to APC in the South East have no electoral value and that they were joining the APC for contracts and employment opportunities.

“For my brothers and sisters from the South East who are defecting from PDP to APC, our people know the electoral value of each and everyone of us.

“We should allow them get the contract they are looking for and to get employment they are looking for. At the appropriate time we will know who is who in the South East. There is nothing to worry about, we are completely in control,” Ekweremadu stated.

Two governors, six deputy governors, as well as members of the Board of Trustees (BoT) and National Assembly caucus attended the meeting presided over by Chairman of the National Caretaker Committee, Senator Ahmed Makarfi.