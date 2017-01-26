Nigerians want another change – Fayose

Advertisement

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum, who is also the Governor of Ekiti state, Mr. Ayo Fayose, has said that Nigerians are tired of the All Progressives Congress.

He said that the country was already looking forward to another change because of the APC’s alleged poor handling of the nation’s economy.

He spoke in Abuja on Thursday at the Expanded National Caucus of the PDP.

He appealed to members of the PDP to remain steadfast and asked them not to be intimidated by the spate of “arrests, incarceration, intimidation, provocation by the party in government.”

Advertisement

With the dwindling fortunes of Nigerians, he said that the country was already tired of APC and was now yearning for another change.

He said, “The whole country is not only tired of the ruling party, they want another change. If not for the constitution, they want the change tomorrow.”

Fayose regretted that people did not seem to learn from the past as he noted that “the same party that has been rejected by Nigerians is the party that people seem to be defecting to.”