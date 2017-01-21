PDP congratulates Trump, calls for collaboration

Advertisement

The People’s Democratic Party, PDP, National Chairman, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, has urged the newly elected president of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump, to show greater interest in the development of Democracy in Nigeria and in diaspora.

This is coming after the inauguration of the president, Donald J. Trump, as the 45th president of the United State of American.

Senator Ahmed Makarfi who on behalf of all the Organs of the Party warmly congratulates the President said “His victory at the Election and subsequent Inauguration as the President of America has demonstrated that courage, dedication and doggedness pay in the end. We salute the American people for making the right choice and believe that he will take America to greater heights given his success in business.”

The People’s Democratic Party chairman, Makarfi further added that “the PDP family admires President Trump as a great leader and hopehe will show enormous interest in the development of democracy in Nigeria and Africa in general as well as Nigeria’s economic development.

He said “The PDP nurtured democracy in Nigeria from 1999 – 2015, the longest in the democratic dispensation since her Independence in 1960. However, the current situation in Nigeria is a complete reversal of all the achievements of the PDP”.

The party also call for cordial relationship between its party and the president so as to rescue African from tendencies of dictatorship.