Supreme Court upholds Sen. Ogembe election

Senator Ahmed Ogembe on Thursday assured his constituents of quality representation at the Senate as the Supreme Court upheld his election as representative of Kogi Central Senatorial District.

The lawmaker, who was elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, gave the assurance while reacting to Wednesday’s upholding of his election by the Supreme Court.

He told the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja that he would continue to protect the interest of his constituents and ensure that they benefitted from the dividends of democracy.

His election was challenged by Senator Mohammed Ohiare, the All Progressives Congress candidate in the senatorial contest, and the matter went up to the Supreme Court.

The Election Petitions Tribunal and the Court of Appeal had upheld Ogembe’s election, but dissatisfied with the rulings, Ohiare took the case to the Supreme Court.

Ogembe commended the judiciary for the effective discharge of its duties, adding that his victory was an assurance that the judiciary remained the hope of the common man.