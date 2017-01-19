Why Buhari was not invited for Trump’s inauguration – Fayose

Advertisement

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has described the non-extension of invitation to President Muhammadu Buhari to attend the Donald Trump’s inauguration as a clear signal that the president does not enjoy international relevance any more.

The governor said that the development was a very clear signal that Buhari’s government would not enjoy tangible support from the new US government.

Fayose, according to a statement by his Special Assistant on Public Communication and New Media, Mr. Lere Olayinka, on Thursday said there is no doubt that Buhari is not in the good books of the incoming US government.

He argued that Buhari’s frequent visit to US during Obama administration and the romance was due to the tacit support given to Buhari by Obama to win the 2015 election with deception.

He said, “With Obama’s role in the emergence of President Buhari, it can be said that he (Obama) is a member of the APC in the diaspora.”

“In an important event like this in US, our president will be missing in action.”

The governor wondered why the same president, who was a regular visitor to the US under Obama, was today not part of the historic inauguration of a new administration.

“No doubt, something is fundamentally wrong because if there is hope of a future relationship between President Buhari and the new US President, they would have been celebrating his inauguration and would not have allowed Nigerians to hear any other news apart from Buhari going to America.

“Obviously, Buhari’s junketing to US that gulped $1m per trip, has come to an inglorious end,” he said.

The governor, who congratulated Trump for winning against all odds, like he (Fayose) won his own election in Ekiti in 2014, appealed to the new American president to do everything possible to save Nigeria from the wanton killings and horrid human rights abuses of the Buhari administration.

He enjoined Trump to use his good offices to look into the daily killings in Nigeria particularly in Southern Kaduna where over 1,000 people were slaughtered like goats and buried in mass graves.

Fayose reiterated, “The Southern Kaduna killings is a clear case of genocide that must be thoroughly investigated and unraveled.

“To make matters worse was the bombing of the Internally Displaced Persons camp by the military in desperation to cover up the corruption and mismanagement of affairs in the camp.

“We appeal to Trump to ensure that the voice of the opposition is not silenced in this country.

“We however appreciate the non invitation of Buhari because that will give him the much needed opportunity to face the problems he inflicted on Nigeria, especially the IDP bombing, which left over 100 hapless Nigerians dead,” he added.