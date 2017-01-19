Defection: PDP vows to recover mandate from Senator Effiong

Advertisement

The People’s Democratic Party in Akwa Ibom State says it has begun the process of recovering the mandate freely given to a senator representing Akwa Ibom South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Nelson Effiong, who defected to All Progressives Congress.

The State Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Ini Ememobong, in Uyo on Thursday, revealed that the PDP state chairman, Chief Paul Ekpo, has directed the legal department of the party to carry out the process of getting back its mandate from Effiong.

Ememobong stated that the party received with mixed feelings the announcement of the defection of Effiong from the party.

Effiong declared for APC on Thursday during the session presided over by the Senator President, Dr. Bukola Saraki.

According to Ememobong, it was ridiculous for a senator who performs below average to state that it was the division of the PDP at the national level that impelled him to quit the party.

“The state chairman of the party, Obong Paul Ekpo has directed the legal department of our party to commence the process of recovering the mandate freely given to Nelson Effiong and manifestly mismanaged and corrupted by him.

“The senator who had been in the eye of the storm recently for his below par performance in and out of the senate, cited the division at the national level of the party as his reason for defecting adding that ‘any politician worth his salt will not stay back in a party that is sinking like the PDP,’” he said.

He stated that PDP is not and cannot be a sinking party. He added that Effiong himself recognised the fact during the last enlarged stakeholders meeting of the party in December 2016, where he spoke glowingly of PDP.

Ememobong urged all the party faithful, especially those from Akwa Ibom South Senatorial District, to remain calm and continue to support the party.

He noted that the party will do everything within the ambit of the law to reclaim its mandate. He added that as a party, they gave Effiong the power to speak for his people, but that Effiong’s character showed up, leaving it for the world to judge him.

“We must continue to hold fast to our strength and convictions conscious that ‘the ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy,” quoting Martin Luther King, jnr.

He added that the party is sure that the season of political trial will soon pass for better days to come.