PDP to sanction members over unguided statements

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Adamawa says it will sanction any member who makes unguarded statement on the crisis in the party at the national level.

The party in a statement on Wednesday by its Publicity Secretary, Alhaji Abdulsalam Gidado, warned members not to engage in utterances that would jeopardize efforts at resolving problems in the party.

“The party is hereby cautioning all its members in the state against speaking unguardedly, especially at this time when all hands should be on deck to resolve the current impasse in our party.

“Disciplinary measures will henceforth be applied on all defaulters,” the statement said.

It disowned one Lawan Uba, who it said addressed the media in Yola, claiming to be a chieftain of the party.

It said that Uba was not a party chieftain and was not competent to speak for the party “to the extent of condemning the party leadership at the national level and apportioning blame’’.