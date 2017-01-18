Buhari doesn’t have what it takes to run Nigeria – Fayose

Advertisement

The Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, has said Nigerians don’t need counselling to reject the ruling All Progressives Congress during the 2019 general elections.

According to him, the abysmal performance of the party has already made the people grow weary of it.

This is just as the governor noted that there was a wide difference in the tolerance levels of former President Goodluck Jonathan and the incumbent, Muhammadu Buhari.

Fayose stated these in Ado Ekiti during an interactive session with some journalists.

A press release by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Idowu Adelusi, on Wednesday, regretted that under two years the APC and Buhari had made life worse for the people rather than improving their lots.

‎”Nigeria of our dream is not what we see now‎. What I said about President Buhari are coming to pass. Before the polls, I said people should not vote for him.‎ Nigerians are hungry and they are regretting. If a nobody contests against Buhari in 2019, Buhari will lose‎. ‎Nigerians don’t need counselling to know that they should not vote Buhari in 2019.‎ It is obvious.

“Majority of those who voted for him never really knew him as they were mostly in their 40s, people who were toddlers when he ruled Nigeria as a military man in the 80s. Also, ‎he is vindictive and apart from military nature, he does not have what it takes to run Nigeria.‎ His government then was run by (Tunde) Idiagbon.

“He is also not tolerant. You can’t compare him with Dr Goodluck Jonathan. ‎Jonathan‎ accepted defeat in an election he conducted,” he stated.