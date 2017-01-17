Bayelsa dismisses rumoured review of Supreme Court’s ruling

Advertisement

The Bayelsa State Government, on Tuesday, dismissed a speculation of an ongoing review of a Supreme Court’s judgement in the governorship electoral case between the incumbent Governor Seriake Dickson and Chief Timipre Sylva.

The state has been unsettled by a widespread rumour that the apex court was about reviewing the judgement, which was delivered in favour of Dickson, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the concluded poll.

Promoters of the speculation were said to be basking in unfounded claims that the review was designed by the court to overrule itself in favour of Sylva, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), an order his swearing-in on Thursday.

Following the development, the government in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Mr Jonathan Obuebite, described the speculation as a complete falsehood.

Obuebite said: “Our attention has been drawn to rumours making the rounds that the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the last governorship election, Chief Timipre Sylva is due to be sworn in this Thursday based on a phantom Supreme Court decision.

“Ordinarily we would have ignored this latest falsehood and chicanery by the APC but because it is intended to throw the state into confusion and undermine the current peace, we are unequivocally clearing the air.

“First we want to dismiss the strange story as it is a complete fiction that exists only in the dubious imagination of the originators. It has become very clear that the APC and it’s agents feed fat on deceit.

Advertisement

“The landmark judgment of the Supreme court on November 8, 2016, was very clear in affirming the election of Governor Henry Seriake Dickson. All seven justices that sat on the case were unanimous in their judgment and we have copies of it especially the lead judgment”.

The commissioner said the promoters of the report were trying to woo gullible Bayelsans to gather somewhere and give a historic welcome to Sylva “who is planning to visit the state openly for the first time after he was roundly defeated”.

“Their intent is also to attract cheap publicity through the planned stage managed reception and at the end‎ tell Sylva that he is still on ground when in actual fact he is not.

“Thirdly, having exposed the reason for the rumour we call on security agents in the state to go after those behind it and ensure they are dealt with accordingly. This way the peace of the state will be maintained and never again will anyone or group ‎attempt to carryout such mischief.

“We also call on Bayelsans not to allow themselves to be used by cohorts of Sylva for what is completely nugatory. Any call to gather anywhere including the Port Harcourt International Airport should be completely ignored.

“Lastly we want to emphasis that as a government that has sworn to protect the lives, property and integrity of her people, no amount of political brinkmanship‎ and unbridled offensive cum attack will make us poignant and distract us from our mandate, which is the thrust we have with our people”, he said.