We’ve no hand in Rivers APC crisis – PDP

Advertisement

The Rivers State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party said on Tuesday that it had no hand in the crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress in the state.

This is just as the state chapter of the APC said that the main opposition party in Rivers State remained intact and without any crack.

The State Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr. Samuel Nwanosike, also dismissed the claim by the state APC that it would unseat the ruling party in Rivers in 2019.

Nwanosike was reacting to the claim that those calling for the removal of the State APC Chairman, Dr. Davies Ikanya, during a recent protest in Port Harcourt, were not card carrying members of the opposition party in Rivers.

Nwanosike, who spoke with newsmen in Port Harcourt, explained that the PDP-led government was concentrating on the development of the state and not in unfolding events in the APC.

According to Nwanosike, “The PDP has no reason to talk about the APC in Rivers State. APC chairman in Rivers State, Davis Ikanya, is not popular in Andoni, his local government area and as such cannot even win any election in his ward. So, we have no hand in their crisis.

Advertisement

“They told us before December 10th legislative rerun election that they will take Rivers State. They did all they could, but to no avail. They manipulated the electoral process in order to win the election, yet they could not win the legislative election,” he said.

Nwanosike said the PDP was on the ground and would win any election in the state, adding that Governor Nyesom Wike’s projects would speak for him during the 2019 governorship election.

“In 2019 the people of Rivers State will see the good works of Governor Wike and will vote for the PDP in 2019 election. By 2018 when more projects would be on the group, the people will use their voting to say thank you to the governor,” he added.

Reacting, the State Publicity Secretary of the APC, Mr. Chris Finebone, maintained that there was no crisis in the party, adding that the APC in Rivers State remained intact and tight.

“Contrary to what the PDP thinks, there is no division, no crisis in APC. The APC in Rivers State is intact and tight,” he stressed.