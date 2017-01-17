APC pardons suspended party officials in Yobe

Advertisement

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Yobe on Tuesday readmitted the party’s Women Leader and other members of the state executive council who were suspended last year for insubordination and indiscipline.

Alhaji Abubakar Bakabe, the state Secretary of the party, announced this in a statement issued to newsmen in Damaturu.

Abubakar said: “The party had stripped the affected persons of their offices at the state, local and ward levels and, they remain ordinary members of the party.

“Having demonstrated remorsefulness by the affected officials, the state executive council has with effect`from today, lifted the suspension while the indicted officials have been relieved of their offices.

Advertisement

“Similarly, the dissolved party executive councils in Fune, Fika and Potiskum local government areas remain dissolved.

“The state executive council has also endorsed the expulsion of members at the party ward levels in Potiskum local government area.”

According to the scribe, the party took the decision in the interest of APC to serve as deterrent to others, instil party discipline and loyalty in the state.

“APC wish to assure every member of the party of its support, cooperation and equal opportunities to achieve individual and collective ambitions and, the development of democracy,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the women leader and other state, local government and ward officials of the party were suspended in February 2016.