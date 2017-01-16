APC has no need for Ekweremadu – VON boss Okechukwu

Advertisement

Director General of Voice of Nigeria, Mr. Osita Okechukwu, on Monday insisted that Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, was not needed in the All Progressives Congress.

Senator Kabiru Marafa, an APC senator from Zamfara State, had advised Ekweremadu, who represents Enugu West Senatorial Zone in the Senate, to defect to the APC if he must keep his seat as the Deputy Senate President.

However, the Enugu State Chapter of the APC disagreed with Marafa.

Enugu State APC, on Sunday, said it did not want Ekweremadu in the party.

Okechukwu, an APC chieftain in Enugu State, restated the position of the state chapter of the party on Ekweremadu while speaking with some party leaders in Enugu on Monday.

The VON DG noted that, although the party would be pleased to enlist new members in Enugu State, Ekweremadu was not among such people.

He argued that Igbos would soon embrace President Muhammadu Buhari because of the Federal Government’s infrastructural projects in the South-East.

According to him, Ekweremadu must not become an APC member before Igbos accept Buhari.

Okechukwu said, “Whereas, I agree with Chief Ben Nwoye (Chairman, APC, Enugu State) that we open our doors to everybody, however, as a democrat I do subscribe to the earlier statement of the chapter of our great party that distinguished Senator Ike Ekweremadu should remain in the Peoples Democratic Party to clear the mess.

“To be honest I am happy with the surge of eminent Igbo sons and daughters into our great party, but we cannot because we want new members, open our party too wide, we must sieve the wheat from the chaff.

“Luckily with President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to revamp federal roads, N14bn already released for Second Niger Bridge, plan to mine Enugu coal fields to generate electricity and other critical infrastructure in our region, naturally Ndigbo will embrace Mr. President.

“Therefore we do not need my brother Ekweremadu and his excess baggage.”