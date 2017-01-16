Senate APC caucus denies plot to impeach Ekweremadu

Advertisement

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Sola Adeyeye, has said he was not privy to any meeting targeted at either compelling Deputy President of the Senate; Ike Ekweremadu to defect to the All Progressives Congress or be impeached was discussed.

Adeyeye said this while responding to reporters’ question on the subject at the National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress, in Abuja, on Monday.

According to him, speculations about an impending move against the Deputy Senate President were at best “just speculations.”

He said, “I am a member of the APC caucus in the Senate I ‘m aware of the effort of the party that led to the emergence of Senator Lawan.

“I have never at any meeting private binary- that is with one person, heard of what you have just said (plans to remove Ekwerenmadu). It is in the realm of speculations but speculation is not new to politics.”

Advertisement

Speaking in a similar vein, the Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan, also denied knowledge of any such plan noting that he looks forward to working with all Senator irrespective of their political party affiliations.

He said, “All I know is that, my colleagues in the Senate APC caucus held a meeting and decided that I should be made Senate Leader and that happened on Tuesday last week as you all know.

“We are looking forward to working together in a very brotherly and fraternal manner with the APC caucus and indeed with other Senators from other political parties such as the Labour party and the PDP. I don’t have any idea if anyone is trying to impeach anyone in the Senate.”