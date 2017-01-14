We didn’t meet with Kwankwaso – APC

Advertisement

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied reports in a section of the media which reported that the National Working Committee of the party ‘grilled’ Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the former Governor of Kano State.

In the said reports, the purported meeting with the NWC provided Senator Kwankwaso the opportunity to explain his point of view on the alleged crisis between him and the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

However, in a statement by Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, APC National Publicity Secretary, the party declared that the NWC has not held any meeting in 2017, talk more of grilling Kwankwaso.

“The attention of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been drawn to reports in a section of the media which states that the NWC ‘grilled’ Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the former Governor of Kano State,” the statement read.

“We wish to state that, that the reports are not true.

“While it is correct that Senator Kwankwaso visited our Party’s National Secretariat in Abuja on Thursday, January 13, 2016, but this was a private visit to the National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun and not a meeting of the NWC.

“The NWC has not held any meeting this year and so the issue of ‘grilling’ Senator Kwankwaso does not arise.

“It is not unusual for our Party men and women to visit the National Chairman and indeed other officials of the NWC. This should not be considered as a meeting of the NWC.

“Finally, we urge reporters to be more circumspect and to crosscheck facts if they have any doubt with the Publicity Department.