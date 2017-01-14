Arms deal: Prosecute your friends – PDP tells Buhari

Advertisement

The Ahmed Makarfi-led faction of the People Democratic Party, PDP, has admonished President Muhammadu Buhari to prosecute his associates who allegedly collected money from former National Security Adviser, Col Sambo Dasuki (retd.)

The Makarfi’s faction said the prosecution of Buhari’s friends would convince Nigerians of the authenticity of the ongoing anti-corruption fight.

A statement issued by the Makarfi-led caretaker committee on Friday particularly mentioned Col. Jafaru Isah (retd.).

Isah, an ally of the President and member of the All Progressives Congress, APC, had recently refunded huge sum he allegedly collected from Dasuki to the Federal Government.

Noting that it was not against the prosecution of those found wanting for corruption, the PDP, however, frowned at the selective nature of the ongoing graft war which is allegedly targeted at its members.

Advertisement

The spokesperson of the Makarfi-led PDP faction, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, said, “What has happened to Jafaru Isah, a political friend of President Buhari, who was also accused of collecting money from the former National Security Adviser?

“None of these people are standing trial and none of them are in court for prosecution because they are members of the APC. We, therefore, further call on the APC-led administration to stop the persecution of political opponents in Nigeria for its false corruption chase.

“It is obvious today to all and sundry in Nigeria and in the Diaspora that those under trial by the court on corruption charges are the perceived enemies of President Muhammadu Buhari; his party, the APC; and political enemies and rivals of some APC leaders in the country.”