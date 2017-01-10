Mimiko, Jegede stopped us from challenging Akeredolu’s victory – Makarfi-led PDP

Advertisement

The National Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party has said that it was ready to challenge the victory of the All Progressives Congress in the Ondo State governorship election of November 26.

It however said that Governor Olusegun Mimiko and the party’s candidate in the election, Mr. Eyitayo Jegede (SAN), stopped them from going to court.

It said that if not for the duo, it had determined to challenge the APC and its candidate, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN) at the election petition tribunal.

Spokesperson for the party’s national caretaker committee under the leadership of Senator Ahmed Makarfi, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, stated this in an interview in Abuja on Tuesday.

PDP had, earlier through Adeyeye, directed Akeredolu and the Ondo State chapter of the PDP to proceed to the tribunal to challenge Akeredolu’s victory.

Adeyeye, in a statement shortly after the Independent National Electoral Commission declared Akeredolu the winner of the election, condemned the announcement.

He said the election was characterised by bribery of voters and other irregularities.

But in a surprise move, Mimiko and Jegede discarded the party’s directive and congratulated Akeredolu, saying the outcome of the election would not be contested.

For abandoning the directive of the party, Adeyeye however said both Akeredolu and Jegede would not be sanctioned.

He said these men and the Ondo State chapter of the party were principal stakeholders in the election.

Adeyeye said, “We wanted the result of the election challenged. But the party and the government of Ondo State, as well as the candidate for reasons best known to them, thought otherwise.

“They are the principal stakeholders and we respect their position.”