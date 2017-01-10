2019: APC activities breaching peace in Southeast – PDP

Advertisement

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South East zone on Tuesday accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) government of trying to cause breach of peace in the zone during the proposed reunion of the party.

The national vice chairman of the party in the zone, Chief Austin Umahi, said the ruling party has been making several attempt to impose themselves on the masses and organising political programmes in a non election year.

Chief Umahi said the zone has launched what it term “Operation recapture South East zone” ahead of 2019 general elections and declared the proposed re-union by the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC as dead on arrival.

Chief Umahi while briefing newsmen after its meeting stated that the party would in few weeks time roll out full programmes all aimed at consolidating on the already achieved progress in the zone as well launch aggressive issue

based campaign to recapture the zone for PDP.

The zone passed a vote of confidence on all the serving PDP Governors in the zone and insisted that the party would sweep APC out of the zone and beyond in 2019.

Advertisement

“We have seen with great concern the efforts of the ruling APC to instigate crisis in South East zone by organizing an ill termed rallies in the zone whereas there are no election in the states. It is with great concern also that PDP views this move as one of the plots by the leadership of the party to browbeat our people into submission by instilling fear into them but I wish to tell our people that APC

days are numbered in the country and they should stand firm on their total rejection of a political party that has brought nothing but hatred, crisis, poverty and every misfortune to our country”

Chief Umahi further said PDP will recapture the zone, adding “we are launching an aggressive come back campaign in the zone starting with Anambra state which will be going to the polls this year. It is going to be a litmus test for all of us and we are going to beat every other political party in the election”

He described South East zone as home of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and challenged APC to come up with visible proof of their alleged acclaimed development in the zone.