Fayose responsible for PDP crisis – Kashamu

The Senator representing Ogun East senatorial district in the National Assembly, Senator Buruji Kashamu, has fingered the Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, as the one responsible for the leadership crisis currently rocking the Peoples Democratic Party.

He said this on Saturday in Ijebu-Igbo, Ogun State, during a reception ceremony organised to receive some leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress from Ogun West, who defected to the PDP.

He said members of the party, especially in the South West should hold him responsible for the crisis.

Kashamu, who criticised Fayose for taking on the garb of the “leader or voice of the opposition”, noted that the Ekiti State governor was the architect of the leadership crisis rocking the party at both national and South-West levels.

He, however, said that Fayose was using his attacks on President Muhammadu Buhari as a smokescreen to cover up when he would be eventually called to account for his deeds while in office.

He said, “I am not unmindful of the antics of a governor in the South West who claims to have taken on the toga of

the ‘leader or voice of the opposition’. Let us not be deceived; he is not.

“As you probably would have known, he is only trying to pull the wool over our eyes in order to cover up his tracks. He seeks to use his rabid attacks on the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government as a cover when called to account for his deeds in and out of office.

“He is the architect of the leadership crisis rocking our party in the South West and at the national level. Let all our elders and elders, and true sons and daughters in Yorubaland ignore his doomsday predictions and come together

in unity and encourage the efforts of Buhari’s government that are geared towards rebuilding our country.”