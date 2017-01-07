Rivers rerun: Fayose condemns dismissal of six police officers

Advertisement

Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose has described the dismissal of six police officers attached to his counterpart in Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, as “the height of political victimisation” by the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government.

According to him, the policemen were among the patriotic Nigerians who foiled the attempt by the APC to rig the Rivers State rerun elections.”

Describing the six police officers as heroes of democracy, Fayose said “their names will be written in gold in the comity of defenders of the people of Rivers State and whenever normalcy returns to our body polity, they will surely regain their job.”

Speaking through his Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, the governor questioned the police authority on what it had done in respect of the Police officers that Nigerians had seen on videos, hijacking ballot boxes.

Advertisement

“Funny, they claimed that the six police officers, while in the convoy of Governor Wike, misused the firearms in their possession and I have asked myself, who did they shoot with the firearms said to have been misused?.

“The policemen simply did their job by protecting their principal and punishing them for performing their duties can only be meant to discourage policemen from protecting Governor Wike and other opposition governors.”

Fayose also challenged the police to tell Nigerians the report of its investigations on the murder of Deputy Superintendent of Police, Mohammed Alkali, and his driver during the Rivers State rerun elections.