PDP faction demands reinstatement of dismissed police officers

The Ahmed Makarfi-led faction of the Peoples Democratic Party has called for the reinstatement of the six police officers who were dismissed on Friday over their alleged unethical behaviour during the December 10 legislative rerun election in Rivers State.

Until their sacking, the policemen were attached to the Governor of Rivers State, Mr. Nyesom Wike.

The Police authority said the dismissed officers behaved unethically during the rerun election.

Before their dismissal, they were given orderly room trial during which they were found guilty.

However, the PDP in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, condemned in strong terms the dismissal of the six police officers.

Spokesperson for the Senator Ahmed Makarfi-led caretaker committee, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, said the offense adduced for their secret trial and subsequent dismissal was a mere concoction and a ruse.

He alleged that the dismissal was a pointer that there was a planned rigging of the election.

Adeyeye said, “The hurried dismissal of these policemen is another valid pointer to the pre-election rigging plans and the assassination attempt on Governor Wike by the All Progressives Congress-led administration before the December 10, 2016 rerun elections in Rivers State.

“It will be recalled that the Nigeria Police Force withdrew over 70 percent of its personnel deployed in Rivers State Government House and the Chief Security Officer to the governor few days to the elections.

“It is obvious by this latest action that the APC-led administration after the failed assassination attempt on Wike, decided to punish the six police officers who defended their oath of office and job ethics by refusing to carry out the hatchet plans.”