Sheriff faction warns against reopening PDP secretariat

Factional National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, has opposed calls for the reopening of the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

He said its reopening could fuel another round of crisis in the party.

His reaction followed the call for the reopening of the secretariat by the Caretaker Committee of the party headed by Senator Ahmed Makarfi and members of staff of the party.

Makarfi’s group had alleged that the All Progressives Congress was behind the closure of the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

It said the secretariat must be opened immediately to enable the party conduct its affairs.

Makarfi said it was regrettable that the party secretariat was closed by those he described as the agents of the APC in order to silence the voice of opposition in the country.

The group’s Spokesperson, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, called on the Police to vacate the secretariat.

The Senator Ali Modu Sheriff-led faction however disagreed with the call, saying the two factions must wait for the court to make final pronouncement on the matter.

Mr. Bernard Mikko, who speaks for the faction, said that the workers invited fulani herdsmen to the secretariat during which he alleged that factional National Secretary of the party, Prof. Wale Oladipo, was attacked and wounded.

Mikko said that reopening the secretariat now could lead to anarchy.

Adeyeye however said that the secretariat must be re-opened without further delay.