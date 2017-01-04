Act within party’s constitution – PDP chieftain tells Sheriff

Advertisement

The Chairman, South-South, the Peoples Democratic Party, Mr. Emmanuel Ogidi, has advised Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff and other aggrieved members of PDP not to do anything contrary to the party’s constitution.

Ogidi, in a stateme on Wednesday, said that the party constitution, as amended in 2012, remained a sacred document.

He also called on all party members he said were playing negative roles in the party’s leadership crisis to have a rethink, follow due process and join hands to rebuild the party.

He said, “I implore them to come back. They should follow due process but not in an obnoxious manner.

“As party faithful, we act accordingly in line with the party’s constitution even as we revere what the Scripture says in (Psalm 62:12).”

The Psalm says, “Also unto thee, O Lord, belongeth mercy: for thou renderest to every man according to his work.”

Ogidi urged all members of the party in Delta to retrace their steps, rescind their decisions and return to the party like the Biblical Prodigal son who realised his wrongs.

He expressed the determination of the party to accept them back to PDP.

The PDP chieftain, however, commended PDP wards, local governments and states executives in the South-South Zone for displaying charismatic leadership.

Ogidi urged the party executives to initiate peace where there were problems within the party and remain intact and steadfast for the tasks ahead.

He expressed optimism that “the leadership trial confronting the party, shall soon become a thing of the past.’’

“I equally enjoin you to cooperate and support our respective governors. Our Governors can only do better when we throw our unflinching support behind them patiently.

“Empowerment is a serial thing; it will definitely get to everyone.’’

Ogidi also said that the five PDP Governors in the South-South had embarked on major infrastructure and human capital projects in their respective states.

He said that some were completed while others were ongoing.

“Absolutely, the dividends of democracy are being felt even in the midst of recession.”

Ogidi commended the PDP governors in the South-South for embarking on projects, their commitment and support to the party at various levels.