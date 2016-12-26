Ekiti PDP lambasts APC over attack on Pastor Adeboye

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the statement credited to the State chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, Mr Jide Awe, disparaging the person and image of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, as a demonstration of the devilish mind-set of the party and height of political rascality, saying; denying the statement was a mere afterthought.

The PDP noted that Pastor Adeboye commending the State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, for the governor’s courage and willingness to defend his people and the cause of the common man in the country was a statement of fact.

Advertisement

Spokesperson of the PDP in the State, Mr Jackson Adebayo, in a statement on Monday, said; “it is the height of crude politics for the APC to insinuate that a man of God of Pastor Adeboye’s standing took bribe to commend Governor Fayose for what is obvious.

He said; “Pastor Adeboye is a respected man of God. He is not a politician. He only said what he saw about Governor Fayose and the only Nigerians, who won’t want to accept the fact that the governor has stoutly defended Ekiti people and the common people of Nigeria, are those in the APC.”

Mr Adebayo, who described the rebuttal, issued late on Sunday, by the APC Publicity Secretary, Taiwo Olatunbosun, as an afterthought, added that; “The APC in Ekiti State has strong history of political intolerance such that anyone that is not with them must be condemned at all cost.