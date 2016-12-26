The Sun, Authority Newspapers’ awards on Wike product of hard work – PDP

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, Bro. Felix Obuah, has described the Governor of the Year Awards bestowed on Governor Nyesom Wike by The Sun and Authority Newspapers respectively as a reward for hard work and dexterity.

The PDP Chairman in a congratulatory statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Jerry Needam, said the awards have once again showed that the developmental strides of Governor Wike are being appreciated by the people of the State and Nigerians at large.

Obuah also described the Awards as ‘a mean feat’ as according to him, the Rivers State Governor was just one out of the 36 Governors nationwide, adding, “for two of the nation’s finest Newspapers to unanimously vote Wike as Governor of the Year, is a confirmation of Governor Wike’s hard work”.

The State PDP Chairman who reaffirmed that Governor Wike deserved the awards because of the milestones recorded just less than two years of his administration, also added that the Governor has exceeded expectations, a situation, he said continues to baffle even his critics.

Advertisement

Bro. Obuah said the award is another feather on the cap of Governor Wike whose flurry of completed projects has not gone unnoticed and hailed The Sun Publishing Company and Authority Newspaper respectively for a good judgment.

According to the PDP Chairman, the award is more significant as it is coming few days to Christmas when Christians all over the world would be celebrating the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ, whose inspiration has been the secret of Wike’s overwhelming success as Governor.

He expressed the hope that the award would spur the Governor to do more for the people of the State, and called for support from all segments of the populace to enable Governor Wike deliver on all his promises to the people.

The PDP Chairman enthused that the coming years would witness more awards by the Governor because of his developmental plans and programmes.

Bro. Obuah assured the Governor of the unflinching support of the party in his quest to take the people of Rivers State to another level, hoping that the Governor would enjoy a merry and blissful Christmas and more prosperous years ahead.