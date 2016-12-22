Lagos PDP chairman sues for peace among members

The Lagos State Chairman of the People Democratic Party, Otunba Segun Adewale, has called on members of the party to embrace peace in the spirit of the season.

Adewale advised members across the country to work together as one indivisible entity, noting that “a lot of progress can be achieved in unity.”

According to him “the leadership tussle rocking our party has cost us already two major elections in Edo and Ondo state and if we do not quickly reconcile and work together, many more elections will be lost. We cannot afford to lose the greatness of our party to some minor leadership misunderstandings,” he said.

Advertisement

The Chairman further stated that “State chapters of the party can work together as one even as our leaders are awaiting the courts for the resolutions of the various cases. It is our responsibility at the State chapters of the party to ensure there will be a PDP when the issues are finally resolved and we can only achieve this by ensuring that members work together no matter our divides”.

Adewale insisted that what the party is experiencing is not a division but leadership tussle. He therefore urged members to work together for the benefit of the party while those seeking leadership positions in the party resolve their differences.

“We are all members of this great party today because our founding fathers managed and resolved their differences amicably as family affairs,” he stated.