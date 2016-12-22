APC out to deceive Rivers people – Obuah

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, Bro. Felix Obuah, has again described the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a political contraption whose objective is to emasculate and deceive unsuspecting people of the State.

Speaking while receiving over 250 APC members who decamped to the PDP and led by Mr. Chukwuemeka Amirize at the PDP State Secretariat in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, Bro. Obuah said he was not surprised at the continued exodus of APC members into the PDP, as that was the prize of eight years of misrule.

He praised Mr. Amirize who led the decampees to the PDP along with over two hundred and fifty supporters for their right decision to join the moving train of Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, assuring that the decision would be a rewarding one.

Bro. Obuah further assured that the PDP would accommodate and help every Rivers man and woman to actualize their dreams and enjoined the remnants of APC members in ONELGA to do the needful and follow their brothers’ steps.

“PDP wishes to commend Mr. Amirize and his teeming supporters for their foresight and realization that APC is nothing but a deceit. You have all done the right thing at the right time. You are welcome back home” Obuah said.

Bro. Obuah observed that the decampees retraced their steps at the right time, especially as the PDP swept the votes in Orashi region at the just concluded re-run election.

“I commend you all for resisting their intimidation and harassment even in the face of threats of guns, Army, SARS, Police and APC thugs. You stood your ground and secured victory for PDP candidates,” he said.

The PDP Chairman, who spoke amid shouts of ‘Mba Anabara Agu’, reassured the former APC members that the PDP would not treat them as decampees but would reintegrate them fully into the large umbrella of the party, as according to him, PDP is the party of the Rivers man and woman.

Bro. Obuah went on to invoke ‘Holy Ghost Fire’ on all those working to destroy ONELGA for their selfish interest, adding that the PDP was now aware that one of those who sponsored the kidnap and beheading of DSP Alali has been exposed.

The PDP Chairman enjoined the decampees to join the rest of the PDP family to pray for the government of Nyesom Wike, saying prayer was what is needed for the Governor to rebuild the State which was destroyed by former Governor, Rotimi Amaechi.

Speaking after he was handed the PDP flag, Mr. Chukwuemeka Amirize said for him and the scores of supporters, the day’s event was the happiest in their lives having realized they have been on the wrong rung of the ladder all the while.

“We carried their brooms, we swept until we got tired yet the house did not seem to be clean for eight years. That is why we have brought the brooms to be destroyed by the PDP and cover us with the progressive umbrella that is the joy of Rivers people now,” he said.

Mr. Amirize stated that the number of people who accompanied him to the PDP Secretariat represented just 2% of his supporters, as they spread across all four Wards in Egi Clan and other parts of the Local Government Area.

Present at the event were PDP faithful, serving commissioners, Special Advisers, youth leaders and royal fathers from ONELGA.