Colossians 1:12-14 “Giving thanks unto the Father, which hath made us meet to be partakers of the inheritance of the saints in light: Who hath delivered us from the power of darkness, and hath translated us into the kingdom of his dear Son: In whom we have redemption through his blood, even the forgiveness of sins:”

God has allocated two specific provisions of His divine blessings for you today, and as you link up with Him, you are going to experience the double portion of His salvation and redemption.

Of course, there is also freedom and forgiveness meant to rub off all the sins you have ever committed because the mercy and the grace of God is available.

You need the double portion of God because we are living in a society where life is increasingly becoming unpredictable. And this is as a result of the incessant insecurity, confusion, and commotion resident in our communities.

But your life will be hid with Christ in God and you are going to enjoy the highest quality of security and protection money cannot afford, because God is willing to give you peace of heart, and protection from the uncertainties prevalent in the world.

Due to the uncommon promise God has unravelled to you, there is the need for you to have a real experiential encounter with Jesus Christ by accepting Him to become your Lord and Saviour. Therein lies the complete providence you yearn to seek.

And through the help of God, you will also experience promotion, and progress in your everyday endeavours. That is, where others have gone, and they could not make substantial progress, you will go and return with a resounding success story.

God has outlined striking blessings and benefits for you from on high, and as you key-into the divine plan of God for your life and destiny the twin brothers will roll away all the persistent problems causing hold up in your life and family in Jesus name.

Ephesians 1:3 “Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who hath blessed us with all spiritual blessings in heavenly places in Christ:”

As a result of the death of Jesus Christ at Calvary, God has made provision for your divine possessions and inheritance with Him in heaven and the blessings are already yours for the taking. It will come to you the moment you acknowledge your sinfulness and the worth of Jesus to forgive and cleanse you from all unrighteousness.

Ephesians 2:6 “And hath raised us up together, and made us sit together in heavenly places in Christ Jesus:”

God wants to include you in the innumerable company of sinless folks transported to heaven. You should desire and long for such a prestigious position in life, because, afterall, when you take a critical look at the offer, you will observe that not many have the opportunity to meet with a seating president of a country, let alone spending time frolicking with God all day long in eternity?

Ephesians 3:20 “Now unto him that is able to do exceeding abundantly above all that we ask or think, according to the power that worketh in us,”

Right now, God has the ability to save you from sin and to heal you from all sicknesses, because with Him, you stand the chance of experiencing new possibilities man and medicine cannot offer. Such possibilities will take sin out of you and make you a brand new believer. It will also take you far away from sin by making you unspotted and unpolluted by the corruption sparked by sin in the society.

In other words, the riches of God at the expense of Christ is fully available for you to enjoy: that is what can be described as grace. When grace comes into your life everyone will notice it, because the dynamo that comes from God will activate a change in your lifestyle.

Ephesians 4:7 “But unto every one of us is given grace according to the measure of the gift of Christ.”

As a creature of God, you deserve to experience His grace. In fact, it is your portion to have the benefit of the offering of God for your life and family; and this offering is Jesus Christ who came to save you and died at the cross for your sins. Please do not let His offer of salvation pass you by. That is why you need this salvation because all have sinned and come short of the glory of God; and the consequence for lacking the nature of God is that the soul that sins shall die.