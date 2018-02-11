Valentine’s Day or the feast of Saint Valentine for this year comes up on February 14, 2018, the same day with Ash Wednesday. Because of the sacredness and significance of the Ash Wednesday, however, this year’s Valentine for Catholics who wished to mark it, was marked days ahead of the Ash Wednesday.

St. Valentine’s Day began as a liturgical celebration of one or more early Christian saints named Valentinus. A popular hagiographical account of Saint Valentine of Rome states that he was imprisoned and tortured for performing marriage ceremonies against command of Emperor Claudius the second. There are legends surrounding Valentine’s actions while in prison.

One of the men who was to judge him in line with the Roman law at the time was a man called Asterius, whose daughter was blind. He was supposed to have prayed with and healed the young girl with such astonishing effect that Asterius himself became Christian as a result. In the year 269 AD, Valentine was sentenced to a three part execution of a beating, stoning, and finally decapitation all because of his stand for Christian marriage.

The story goes that the last words he wrote were in a note to Asterius’ daughter. He inspired today’s romantic missives by signing it, “from your Valentine” for performing weddings for soldiers who were forbidden to marry and for ministering to Christians who were persecuted under the Roman Empire. Valentine has come to be known as the patron saint of lovers

In the secular world, Valentine day is associated with romantic love. In the 18th century England, it evolved into an occasion in which lovers express their love for each other by presenting flowers, offering, confectionary and sending greeting cards. These days, unfortunately, valentine day has been turned to a mone-making celebration with those in the entertainment and sundry businesses smiling all the way to the bank.

The true essence of Valentine Day is true love. It is supposed to be a day when lovers, married couples, reaffirm their love and genuine affection for one another. It is not only for married couples; singles also partake in the celebration by spreading what is called agape love.

Valentine day should teach us about sacrifice. It is about nurturing our families and promoting the spirit of giving, sharing and sacrificing. Like the first Valentine did by laying down his life so that couples may be united, and as Christ did by laying down his life for us to gain salvation, we must be ready to make meaningful sacrifices in life.

This also applies to marriage. Couples must be ready to make the necessary sacrifices for their marriage to work and this comes with lots of responsibilities. It comes with lots of up and down. It is not easy to maintain your commitment and your vows in marriage.

But most importantly, Valentine celebration should bring us closer to the source of true love, Jesus Christ. The Church frowns at a situation whereby secularism appears to trivialize such a very important event that should be a source of great joy to humanity.

We believe strongly that a world devoid of true love would be an empty world. We need genuine love all over the world to heal the broken heart and to melt the heart of stones so that lasting peace may permeate the whole of humanity.