The cancellation of the Kenyan presidential election by the country’s Supreme Court, in a ruling delivered on September 1, is epochal.

There are indications that such had been experienced across the world, twice before the Kenyan case, but none on the African continent.

The cancellation surely signals the coming of age of the judicial process in the East African country. It also holds within it the possibilities of pushing the margins of democratisation further in the country.

But there is a caveat. This is if Kenyans are able to avoid the temptation of acting out their excitement or frustrations, as the case may be, in a manner that could throw the gains of the past down the drain going forward.

This is where the trouble lies. I listened to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s broadcast on television. Unfortunately, I did not see the sobriety and maturity that these times require of Kenya’s political leaders.

“I disagree with the judgment, but I respect it,” the president repeatedly said. Elsewhere, he was reported to have referred to the justices of the Supreme Court as crooks. Comments like these give a cause for worry.

The president’s speeches admonished Kenyans repeatedly on the need for them to toe the path of peace. The mood and the body language I saw on TV, however, suggested something else. It would be helpful for Africa if countries and leaders with some influence on President Kenyatta would urge him to be more forthcoming in the call for peace at a time like this.

It is going to be a big shame on our continent if the modest gains of the past few years in a country so critical to the East Africa sub-region, nay the entire continent, go up in flames.

South Sudan is enough embarrassment. Everything must be done to help Kenya at this very critical hour of need.

I urge the presidents of Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania, and Uganda, in the least, to undertake a joint effort in this regard.

Former President Barack Obama’s intervention promises also to be invaluable if he could be persuaded to step in. The situation is critical.

I urge Nigeria to take up this historical challenge, now. A stitch in time, they say, saves nine.

There is no time for prevarications. Kenya must not be allowed to fall.