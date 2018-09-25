The First Baby of New Zealand has had quite a career already as she made her UN debut and had her nappy changed in front of the Japanese delegation in New York.

With a mock security pass, three-month-old Neve Te Aroha has already made a name for herself.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern took her baby with her to speak at a peace summit in the General Assembly.

Her partner Clarke Gayford, who is the baby’s full-time caregiver, sat with the New Zealand delegation and held Neve as Ms Ardern spoke.

The New Zealand leader, 38, is only the second elected leader to give birth while in office, after Pakistan’s Benazir Bhutto in 1990.

Mr Gayford posted a photo on Twitter earlier on Monday of Neve’s security pass for the annual gathering of world leaders.