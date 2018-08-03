Former professional wrestler, Glenn Jacobs, popularly known as Kane, has emerged the winner of the mayoral race in Knox County, Tennessee, US.

Jacobs defeated Democrat Linda Haney, with most of the votes counted on Thursday, reports FoxNews

At his watch party, Jacobs, a Republican, claimed his victory while reminding his constituents that when he first announced his bid for mayor, he was greeted with “pretty resounding laughter” from some politicians.

“But this professional wrestler got into a no-holds-barred, last-man-standing match, and when the bell rung, he was victorious, We were victorious.”

The former champ, who spent roughly 20 years in professional wrestling and won several world titles, ran a campaign focused on keeping taxes low, while prioritizing quality education, job creation, and improved infrastructure.