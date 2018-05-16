The US has felicitated with the Muslims on the occasion of Ramadan as the holy month begins.

Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, in a statement on Wednesday, wished Muslims a peaceful and blessed Ramadan.

“On behalf of the United States Department of State, I offer best wishes to Muslims around the world for a peaceful and blessed Ramadan.

“For those observing this month, it is a time of reverence, generosity and spiritual introspection.

“Ramadan is also a cherished time of community, often spent reconnecting with family and friends,’’ Pompeo said.

According to him, Ramadan is a period when Muslims come together to give charitably to the less fortunate.

“Muslims in the United States and around the world make valuable contributions to their societies every day, and millions will honour this month in a special way with acts of service and giving back to their neighbours.

“In recognition of this, every year many of our embassies and consulates around the world host Ramadan activities bringing together Muslims and people of other faiths, who are committed to our shared goal of fostering peace, stability, and prosperity.

He said these conversations and collaborations were some of the core strengths of U.S. diplomacy, paving the way for stronger communities through partnerships and respect for diversity.

“As the holy month begins, I wish all those celebrating a very happy and prosperous Ramadan Kareem.’’