Wimbledon College has been closed for at least a week after a staff member caught coronavirus on a trip to Italy.

In a letter to parents sent yesterday, the school said the staff member is being treated for “confirmed novel coronavirus” following a recent trip to Italy.

It said it was working closely with Public Health England (PHE) and Merton Council to work out the implications for the school.

The letter said the staff member was last in school on 25 February.





However, it said some staff members are now classed as close contacts of a confirmed case of the virus and are required to self-isolate for 14 days as a precautionary measure.

“This means we will have to temporarily close the school due to low staffing numbers,” the letter said.

The school said it would be closed until 10 March and would carry out a deep clean during this period.

Wimbledon College said PHE had advised it that there is no increased risk to the pupil population as a result of the confirmed case, and staff and parents do not need to self-isolate.