The White House severely limited the number of people with access to details of President Trump’s phone conversations with world leaders after embarrassing leaks about some calls, US media has reported.

Access to transcripts was apparently tightly restricted in the case of conversations with dignitaries including Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The White House’s handling of calls with foreign heads is now at the heart of an impeachment inquiry by the Democrats.

An anonymous whistleblower, reportedly a CIA officer, claims the Republican president tried to pressure his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate Democrat political rival and 2020 election hopeful Joe Biden, days after freezing some military aid to Kiev.

It is alleged the White House tried to “lock down” the 25 July call and put the details on a classified computer server because officials were worried about Mr Trump’s request for help.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump’s call to Prince bin Salman took place following the murder in Turkey of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, which the Saudi government denied ordering.

Officials who would usually get access to a rough transcript of the conversation never saw one and it was never circulated, CNN reported, adding the call did not contain any particularly sensitive information.

And access to the transcript of at least one of Mr Trump’s conversations with Mr Putin was also curtailed, the network claimed.

The contents of the restricted calls are unknown but Mr Trump’s relationship with both leaders has been controversial, given Russia’s alleged meddling in the 2016 US election and Saudi Arabia’s human rights violations.

A former White House official has admitted some calls were concealed and claimed it was to try to minimise leaks rather than an attempt to hide improper discussions.

The White House was beset by leaks of highly sensitive information in the early days of Mr Trump’s presidency.

He was particularly angry by leaks that disclosed tough conversations with the leader of Mexico on paying for a border wall and with Australia on sticking to an Obama administration deal on asylum seekers.

Mr Trump has denied the whistleblower allegations and has repeatedly sought to discredit them, saying they are politically motivated.

Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, has also told Sky News he would like to testify to Congress over the impeachment allegations, saying the president “didn’t do a darn thing wrong”.