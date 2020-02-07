<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The White House has confirmed that the United States is responsible for the killing of Qasim al-Rimi, the leader of al-Qaeda’s affiliate in Yemen.

In a White House statement released on Thursday, the Al-Queda leader was killed at the direction of President Donald Trump.

Days ago, the New York Times reported that al-Rimi was killed in an airstrike in January.

“At the direction of President Donald J. Trump, the United States conducted a counterterrorism operation in Yemen that successfully eliminated Qasim al-Rimi

“Under al-Rimi, al-Qaeda in Yemen committed unconscionable violence.





“The group sought to conduct and inspire numerous attacks against the United States and our forces.

“The United States, our interests, and our allies are safer as a result of his death,” the White House added.

The White House reported that al-Rimi joined al-Qaeda in the 1990s, working in Afghanistan for Osama Bin Laden and was considered a potential successor to al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri.

Al-Rimi becomes the third major figure to be killed in a U.S. strike after general Qassem Soleimani was killed on President Trump’s order.