



Twenty people have been killed after a limousine reported to be carrying a wedding party crashed in upstate New York.

The two-vehicle crash took place at an intersection in Schoharie shortly before 2pm on Saturday.

The cause of the collision is still unknown and the victims are yet to be identified.

Captain Richard O’Brien of New York State Police said: “We have several Units here investigating the details from the New York State police including our reconstruction unit.

“We have used our drone this evening and our facial identification unit as well.”

The limousine was carrying a wedding party before the deadly crash, The Albany Times-Union in New York reports.

National Transport Safety Board investigators were making their way to scene of the collision on Sunday.

It was unclear whether any of those killed were at the Apple Barrel Country Store, which is at that intersection.

The store posted on Facebook: “As you may be aware, there was a horrific accident in front of our business today.

“First, we want to thank all of the emergency services that responded.”

“We will be open for business for tomorrow. We hope you will come and share your smiles, love, friendship and hugs with us.”

Bridey Finnagen, who lives near the scene of the crash, told the US network ABC News: “I heard a loud bang (and) I came out my front door to see what was going on.

“I saw a lot of people here at the Apple Barrel out in the parking lot.

“Then I heard screaming.

“Then I saw this large van, a very unusual looking vehicle out here in Scoharie in the bushes and really wrecked, hit a tree.”

Multiple emergency crews arrived at the scene including the American Red Cross, members of the Schoharie County Sheriff’s office and the New York State police.

Finnagen added: “The first responders broke some windows to try to get people out.

“I believe the jaws of life were here on the side of one of the fire trucks.

New York State Police said parts of Routes 30 and 30A were closed for hours Saturday into Sunday, but were reopened around 4:00 a.m. Sunday when the scene was cleared.