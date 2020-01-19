<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A Nigerian, Ify Bozimo, has been appointed a member of the Commission on African Affairs by the Mayor of Washington DC.

According to her letter of appointment signed by the Mayor, Maurie Bowser, Bozimo was appointed to help a better and brighter path for the city.

The letter partly reads: “Boards and commissions play an important role in helping the District of Columbia succeed–including licensing and regulating professions and developing policy recommendations that make the city a better place to live, work and play.”





Her Certificate of Appointment said she would “serve as a public member o the African Affairs and she is empowered to execute her duties with all attendant powers, privileges and responsibilities for a term.”

She hails from the South-South geopolitical zone and is a member of the South East/South South Professionals.