The killing of top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani in a US strike on Baghdad threatens to inflame the situation in the Middle East, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday.

“This action can seriously aggravate the situation in the region,” the Kremlin quoted him as saying during a telephone call with French President Emmanuel Macron.

In the telephone call, Macron said there should be no “new dangerous escalation of tensions” and “called on all the parties to act with restraint,” the French presidency said.

Also, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, said Friday the “world cannot afford” another Gulf war, following the killing of Iran’s top military commander by a US strike.

“The secretary-general has consistently advocated for de-escalation in the Gulf,” a spokesman for Guterres said in a statement.

“This is a moment in which leaders must exercise maximum restraint. The world cannot afford another war in the Gulf,” the statement added.

The United States announced early Friday that it had killed Qasem Soleimani, the commander of the Iranian Quds Force, in a strike on Baghdad’s international airport.