The WHO published a report on COVID-19, which is now spreading in mutated forms across the world, on May 19. According to it, a mutated form of virus was identified for the first time in the UK and it has spread in 151 countries and regions as of May 18.

And the South African and Brazilian mutated viruses are spreading in 106 and 61 countries and regions respectively.

The mutated virus which was discovered in India has attacked 65 countries and regions.





If the deadly virus continues to spread, it is far more likely to mutate, the organization said, adding it is important to stop the spread of the disease through the measures which have so far proved effective.

On May 20, the director for Europe of the WHO warned that the pandemic has not yet been controlled and international travel should as ever be restricted to prevent a new wave of its attack.