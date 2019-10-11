<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Russian President Vladimir Putin warned on Friday that Turkey, conducting an offensive in northern Syria, would not be able to contain droves of fleeing militants from the extremist group Islamic State.

Kurdish troops control areas in northern Syria where Islamic State militants are kept, Putin told a meeting of leaders of former Soviet countries during a visit to Turkmenistan.

As Turkish forces attack those Kurdish troops, the Islamic State militants will be able to run away, Putin said, according to a transcript published by his office.

“I am not sure whether the Turkish army will be able to bring this under control.

Putin said he posited that fleeing militants from Syria could regroup in the Balkans, South-East Asia and the former Soviet region.